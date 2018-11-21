‘Eat, Drink, Be Caring’ raises more than $17k for LADACIN Network

Wanamassa — The Turning Point Restaurants, known for upscale breakfast, brunch and lunch eateries, creative offerings and friendly staff, hosted a weekend fundraiser on November 3 and 4 to benefit LADACIN Network.

The Turning Point locations in Long Branch, Little Silver, Holmdel, Manalapan, Brick and Sea Girt hosted “Eat, Drink and Be Caring… Serving the Mission of LADACIN Network.” It was the 13th annual event hosted by the Turning Point, and $17,516 was raised over the weekend to support LADACIN Network’s educational, therapeutic, social, residential and support services. An overall total of $181,501 has been raised since the event began in 2007.

Owners Kirk and Pam Ruoff and their staff members are the reason behind the success of this fundraiser. With a history of philanthropy and fundraising for various causes, they raise awareness and rally support for LADACIN by promoting the fundraiser to restaurant patrons. In return for a donation of $25 or more to LADACIN, the Turning Point offered guests gift cards for free entrees on a future visit.

LADACIN Network serves over 3,500 infants, children and adults with complex physical and developmental disabilities or delays in Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

For more information, call Cathy Claps, Coordinator of Development and Community Relations at 732-493-5900, ext 263 or visit www.ladacin.org. For more information on the Turning Point Restaurants, go to www.theturningpoint.biz.