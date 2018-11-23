Clerk honors winners of the Archives and History Day photo contest

At the County Clerk’s 23rd Annual Archives and History Day, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon honored the First, Second, and Third Place Winners of the 2nd Annual High School Archives and History Day Photography Contest.

All high school students who reside or attend school in Monmouth County were encouraged to enter the contest by submitting a photograph of a historic building in the County.

“I was impressed by the creativity and attention to detail displayed in this year’s photography contest entries,” said Clerk Hanlon. “Each student was able to spotlight a different historic building and celebrate our County’s rich past.” “The committee had a difficult time choosing winners from so many wonderful submissions.”

The first place winner, Claire Dodge, is a sophomore at Henry Hudson Regional School who received a $150 gift card for her entry. Claire’s photograph depicted the Strauss Mansion, which was constructed atop East Mount Avenue in Atlantic Highlands in 1893 by New York City merchant Adolph Strauss. The home is now a local history museum and the headquarters of the Atlantic Highlands Historical Society.

The second place winner, Tiffany Lee, is a freshman at Marlboro High School who received a $100 gift card prize. Tiffany’s photograph displayed the Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, which served as a temporary field hospital for the British during the Battle of Monmouth.

The third place winner is Jordyn Pfeffer, a freshman at Manalapan High School who received a $50 gift card prize. Jordyn photographed the Old Tennent Presbyterian Church in Manalapan, which also served as a hospital for wounded soldiers during the Battle of Monmouth.

The 2nd Annual Archives and History Photography Contest hosted by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office ran from Sept. 10 to Oct. 3.

The First, Second, and Third Place Winning Photographs, along with all of the contest entries from high school students across the County, are currently being displayed in the lobby of the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office at 33 Mechanic Street in Freehold Borough throughout the month of November.