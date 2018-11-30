Holiday celebration at City Hall Saturday

Long Branch — Mayor John Pallone and the City Council invite all of Long Branch to come together for a Holiday Celebration, Saturday December 1.

This event is coordinated in conjunction with the Greater Long Branch of Commerce, Long Branch Free Public Library, and the Long Branch Board of Education.

The Holiday Celebration will include a tree lighting and menorah lighting between City Hall and the Library (328 Broadway) from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served while the Long Branch Middle School Honors Choir sings holiday tunes.

This event is free and all are invited to attend to join in the festivities. Santa Claus will also be there to help spread holiday cheer.

Pallone says the City of Long Branch is very excited to bring back the tradition of having a tree lighting and menorah lighting at City Hall and hopes all members of the community will attend. The city extends a special thank you to Sodexo Food Services for providing hot chocolate and cookies for the community to enjoy for free.

For more information, please contact Danna Kawut at 732-571-5447.