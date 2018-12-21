Sea Bright lights up the town

By Patty O’Neill

Sea Bright Recreation hosted a Holiday Tree Lighting on Saturday, December 8th at Anchorage Park.

It was a chilly night, with a lot of cold noses and toes, so everyone appreciated the hot chocolate and donuts served.

“Recreation Director Don Klein does this every year,” said Councilman Charles Rooney. “And DPW worker Shaun Thomas did a lot to help prepare for the event.”

It really was a city effort with John and Adriana Sands donating the tree, and Michael O’Shay, who lives next door to the park, allowing the lights to plug into his electric.

Sea Bright library held a craft day with children who created decorations for the tree, and they did a beautiful job.

Festive Christmas charolers sang holiday favorites, encouraging the crowd to sing along.

The kids in Sea Bright must have been extra special because Santa and Mrs. Claus showed up for photos, but most of all to ask the children what they wanted for Christmas.

Police officers were on hand to make sure everyone crossed Ocean Ave. safely, very much deserving a cup of delicious hot cocoa.