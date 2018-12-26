LB Chamber donates extra protection to police

By Patty Booth O’Neill

On Monday, the Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce donated money to the Long Branch Police Department in appreciation for all their support at events, especially Oceanfest, the biggest July 4th event in New Jersey, where their support is valued. The Chamber donated money towards the purchase of two sets of extra protection plates for their bullet-proof vests.

Long Branch Chief of Police Jason Roebuck was on hand to accept the check on behalf of his department.

“Thank you, LB Chamber, for providing us with these rifle plates that will offer the officers extra protection. We greatly appreciate it,” Roebuck said.

“The Long Branch Chamber of Commerce is delighted to donate these extra plates to the Police Department,” said Chamber Second Vice President Esther Cohen.

The chamber’s 501c3-sponsored fund donates to many local charities, such as Long Branch High School scholarships, first aid squad, EMS, and of course the police department.

“As long as our sponsors continue to support us, we will be able to take monies from our 501c3 and make donations to deserving causes,” Cohen said.

Chamber President Aaron Levine was proud to be able to give back to the department.

“The police department and the city of Long Branch are great community partners for the Chamber. We have a tremendous working relationship with the city, the police department, fire department and the EMS,” Levine said. “We want to do our best to continue that relationship.”

Because of the 501c3 charity the Chamber is able to support the police department financially and through community events. In return the small business community is also offered support by the Chamber, and residents are able to enjoy the many events that are offered year round.

The Chamber admits they could not do any of this without major sponsors. “We would like to thank the City of Long Branch, South Beach at Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth University,” said the Director of the Long Branch Chamber Nancy Kleiberg.