Long Branch Police Department looking to hire

The Long Branch Police Department will be looking to hire Police Officers through the New Jersey Civil Service Commission (NJCSC) Intergovernmental Transfer Program.

Beginning January 9th,2019, the Long Branch Police Department will be accepting resumes in order to begin the hiring process using the NJCSC Intergovernmental Transfer system. The last date to file is March 15th, 2019.

Applicants must be or have been employed for at least a year as a full-time Police Officer with an agency governed by the NJCSC. Individuals that are not currently employed are only eligible if they have been laid off by a NJCSC jurisdiction within one year of the effective date of the intergovernmental transfer. Applicants must waive internal investigation file, sick time records and must submit to a comprehensive background investigation. Applicants will be required to submit to a physical and a psychological exam.

Applicants must possess a High School Diploma or the equivalent, a valid driver’s license and a NJ Police Training Commission Certificate.

For job description visit: http://bit.ly/LBPDITP2019

For additional information on the ITP process, visit: http://bit.ly/NJCSCITP.

* Interested applicants should forward a cover letter and resume ONLY to:

Charles Shirley Jr., Lieutenant

Long Branch Police Department

344 Broadway

Long Branch, NJ 07740

(732) 222-1000

cshirley@longbranch.org

* You DO NOT need to fill out the application unless you are contacted and asked to do so.

** Individuals who submit an “application” or express interest via our Facebook ad must also forward a cover letter and resume to Lieutenant Shirley.