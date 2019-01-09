Ocean Township Police Department is Hiring

The Ocean Township Police Department is accepting resumes for the position of Police Officer.
The requirements are as follows:
• Applicant must be between 18 to 35 years of age, and a citizen of the United States.
• Possess an Associate’s degree from an accredited college or university, or shall have been honorably discharged from active duty, from a branch of the United States Military Service, and possess a high school diploma or equivalency certificate recognized by the Department of Education of the State of New Jersey.
• Applicant must be able to pass written and/or oral examinations and one or more oral interviews.
• Be a resident of New Jersey
• Possess a valid New Jersey Drivers License
• Preference will be given to candidates that have completed the Basic Course for Police Officers, and hold a current PTC certification, or hold Special Officer II certification that is eligible to receive a waiver from the New Jersey Police Training Commission.
• Applicants who do not have PTC certification must have completed written and physical testing given by the Monmouth County Chiefs of Police Association.
• Finalists must undergo a background investigation a physical and psychological examination.
Interested candidates for Police Officer should send resume to the Office of Chief of Police, 399 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, NJ 07755 or via email at: policeapplicant@oceantwp.org
Ocean Township is an equal opportunity employer. Please no phone calls.