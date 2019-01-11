MLK Day of Service Project part of week honoring the dream

Long Branch — The City of Long Branch and the Long Branch Free Public Library will host a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Project on Saturday, January 19, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Long Branch Public Library.

This event will be in conjunction with the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Guild week of activities.

The City and Library are inviting all Long Branch families and children to assist in a service project for the local community. Attendees will be making “mini” libraries of books and donating them to local homeless shelters and other locations that have a need for books. All supplies will be provided by the library. Light refreshments will be served and the event is free.

MLK Day of Service Projects are a way to honor Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and teachings by engaging in community action that continues to solve social problems. Volunteering can unite Americans of all ages and backgrounds and can help build stronger communities.

For more information about this event, please call the Long Branch Free Public Library at 732-222-3900 x2320.

A week of activities

The Day of Service Project is just one of the events that The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Guild of Greater Long Branch has announced to celebrate King’s life and message over the next week.

Other events include:

On Wed., Jan. 16, Congregation Toral El, 301 Monmouth Rd., Ocean Township, will hold its annual MLK program. The Guild will be participating along with many other organizations.

Thur., Jan. 17, is Gospel Night, held at Trinity AME Church, 64 Liberty St., starting at 7 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. is the MLK Jr. Soul Food Dinner, held at the Portuguese Club of Long Branch, 191 Broadway.

On Sun., Jan. 20, there will be an MLK Jr. Memorial March, beginning at 2 p.m. from Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park on the corner of Atlantic Drive and Atlantic Ave., and heading to Second Baptist Church, 93 Liberty Street.

There will be a special service at the church, where Rev. Aaron Gibson will speak.

Monday, Jan. 21, is the MLK Jr. Birthday Observance at the Memorial Park at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m. that day is the MLK Jr. Basketball Tournament to be held at Long Branch High School, 404 Indiana Ave. The event will also feature guest speaker Jeffrey Donner.