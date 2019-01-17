MMC hosts blood drive

Long Branch — Monmouth Medical Center is hosting a blood drive on February 19 in the Unterberg Learning Center.

Tee shirts, cafeteria meal vouchers and a chance to win a $50 gift card are all available to donors. Hot chocolate and special canteen treats will also be available for all. All blood types are needed. Participants need to bring a photo ID and eat and drink before donating. Appointments are available at rwjuhdonorclub.org or by contacting Joanne Basket 732-923-7373. The Unterberg Learning Center is located at 300 Second Avenue. Located in Long Branch, N.J., Monmouth Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, along with The Unterberg Children’s Hospital at Monmouth Medical Center, is one of New Jersey’s largest academic medical centers.