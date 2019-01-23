Gopal to hold meeting on Tinton Falls odor

In an effort to address the lingering odor in and around Tinton Falls and empower local residents, Senator Vin Gopal will host a public meeting on the issue.

The meeting will be held on Monday, January 28 at the Hamilton Fire House, located at 10 Jumping Brook Road in Neptune, at 6 p.m.

“The residents of Tinton Falls and the surrounding area have been plagued by this foul odor for far too long. Our homeowners should not have to tolerate this and should not have to compromise their quality of life. That is why I am taking action,” said Senator Gopal.

“I want to hear your stories. How has living with this odor impacted your life? Has this odor reduced your quality of life? Your experience is important to me.”

Senator Gopal has asked for representatives from the Department of Environmental Protection, the Monmouth County Health Commission, and Monmouth County Government to attend this important meeting.

If you are interested in attending the Public Meeting and sharing your experience, please RSVP by January 25 by visiting www. SenatorGopal.com and click on the Public Meeting tab. You may also RSVP by emailing me SenGopal@njleg.org.

“I look forward to hearing about your experiences and working together to restore the quality of life in Tinton Falls,” said Senator Gopal.

Residents are encouraged to call a county hotline at 732-922-2666 to report odor incidents. They’re asked to provide their names, addresses and phone numbers, note the time, date and location when the odor was noticed, give a description of weather conditions and the type of the odor.