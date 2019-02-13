Local filmmakers in GSFF

Two local filmmakers have been selected to have their works shown at the Garden State Film Festival.

The Monster Within, directed by high school student Clayton Reynolds of Eatontown, and Right Time, Right Place: The Jim Hickey Story, produced and directed by Long Branch resident, Susan Pellegrini, will screen at 2019 Garden State Film Festival located in Asbury Park.

The Monster Within, created by Hannah Schwartzberg (at age 13, now 15) is a film/anamatic portraying how anxiety and depression can feel on a day to day basis. All images were hand drawn by Hannah for her to animate.

“We are extremely proud to present The Monster Within as a part of our 17th Annual Film Festival in Asbury Park, and to showcase the exceptional talent from our state as well as serve as a launching pad for the next generation of film maker,” says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s Executive Director.

The film will screen on March 30 at Jersey Shore Arts Center.

Right Place, Right Time is a life legacy film of Jim Hickey; documenting his family life, career, and retirement.

The film will screen on March 31, noon at Berkeley Hotel, Kingsley Ballroom.

The Garden State Film Festival which runs from March 27-March 31. Individual screening tickets are $15 in advance and $17 at the door. Weekend passes are $50 in advance and $55 at the door. Day Passes are also available – the Saturday Day Pass is $30 and Sunday Day Pass is $25.

Tickets are available at www.gsff.org/tickets/ and at festival box offices at each venue. For more information about this film and other programs, visit the GSFF website at www.gsff.org.