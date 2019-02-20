Monmouth University adds two master’s programs

West Long Branch — Monmouth University announced the launch of two new graduate degree programs. Both currently accepting applications, the Master of Science in athletic training program will begin in June 2019 and the dual degree Master of Arts/Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing will begin in September 2019.

“With the addition of these two programs, Monmouth University continues to stay on the cutting edge in order to meet changing labor market demands,” said Vice Provost for Graduate Studies Michael Palladino, Ph.D. “Nationally, opportunities for athletic trainers are expected to grow at a rate of 21 percent from 2014-2024, while New York and New Jersey employment opportunities for graduates with a Master’s in creative writing are growing at a rate that is 5 to 18 percent higher than national averages. We are excited to offer students programs that not only lead to meaningful employment, but also provide a highly personalized and practical graduate-level experience.”

The athletic training program will be a full-time two-year program beginning in June 2019, with an April 1, 2019 application deadline for the first cohort of students. Students will have access to an on-site simulation laboratory and modern technology and resources that reflect real-world athletic training practices, including state-of-the-art rehabilitation and conditioning equipment.

“Beyond the rigorous coursework of the athletic training program, Monmouth students will have several immersive clinical experiences in traditional and healthcare settings, totaling 1,400 hours,” said Athletic Training Program Director Christina Merckx, Ph.D., L.A.T., A.T.C. “Given our unique coastal location, we are also the only program in the country offering opportunities to explore topics such as surf medicine, ocean rescue, and fishing safety.”

Graduates of the athletic training graduate program can expect to work in various professions such as physician extenders, ergonomic consultants in commercial, military, or police settings, as well as athletic trainers at the professional, collegiate, or high school level.

The M.F.A. in creative writing program will be a one-year (at full-time status) continuation of study contingent on the completion of an M.A. in English with a creative writing concentration. The application deadline for classes beginning in September 2019 is July 15, 2019.

After completing an M.A. in English with a creative writing concentration at Monmouth, students are eligible for the 18-credit intensive one-year M.F.A. program, which expands the University’s present offerings to a three-year, dual-degree Master’s program that better prepares graduates for creative practice, professional placement, and teaching eligibility.

Program Director Melissa Febos, M.F.A., said the 48-credit dual-degree program will be customizable, with the option for students to choose a focus that combines fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction.

“Our small, seminar-style course format, combined with one-on-one mentorship from our published, award-winning faculty and a sharp focus on career preparation allows students to hone their craft, expand their network, and gain valuable experience in the field,” added Febos.

The new M.A./M.F.A. program prepares students for a wide variety of careers, such as freelance writer, creative consultant, college professor, literary agent or publicist, book or magazine editor, web content editor, and many others.

For additional information or to apply, visit www.monmouth.edu/graduate or contact the Graduate Admission office at 732-571-3452.