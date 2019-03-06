Master Gardeners offer scholarships

The Master Gardeners of Monmouth County are offering up to four $1,000 scholarships to Monmouth County college students or high school graduating seniors who will be studying horticulture, environmental sciences or engineering, botany or other agriculture related fields.

Applicants must be planning to major in one of these specified areas on a matriculated basis at any college or university, in state or out of state, for the fall 2019 semester.

“I urge students who are interested in agriculture and the environment to apply for this scholarship,” said Freeholder Lillian G. Burry, liaison to Rutgers Cooperative Extension. “These scholarships highlight the importance of preserving agriculture by offering an incentive to study these pivotal fields and encouraging our scholars to attend colleges and universities that offer these programs.”

The applicant must be a resident of Monmouth County and must have demonstrated an interest in the fields of horticulture and agriculture, as well as landscape or environmental issues, through class work, employment, community service or extracurricular activities.

Applications are available on the County website at www.visit monmouth.com. The application, a school transcript and a letter of recommendation are due by April 15 to the Master Gardeners of Monmouth County. Their office is located at 4000 Kozloski Rd. in Freehold. Applications are also accepted online.

For more information, contact the Master Gardeners at 732-303-7614.