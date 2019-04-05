Wave Resort hotel in Long Branch looking to hire local

Kushner Cos. is looking to hire local residents to fill about 100 positions at its soon-to-open luxury hotel the Wave Resort at Pier Village.

The job fair will be held April 9 and 10 at the Bungalow Hotel, 50 Laird St., in Pier Village. The hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 3 to 7 p.m. each day.

Karen Zabarsky, creative director at Kushner Cos., said the developer is focused on hiring locals for the resort. The real estate group and the city are collaborating on a job fair to be held next week to take applicants.

The Wave Resort is a six-story, 72-room oceanfront hotel that is on schedule to open this summer. The resort is part of the ongoing expansion at Pier Village being carried out by Kushner Cos. and its real estate partner Extell Development.

The final phase of construction of Pier Village in Long Branch is drawing near. Design renderings are courtesy of Melillo and Bauer Associates, Inc. By Dan Radel wochit | Dan Radel