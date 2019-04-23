New Hotel and Restaurants Hosting Open Call Job Fair

SpinGig has partnered with a NY based Hospitality Group to recruit for their newest location in Long Branch. The new location will be adding 150 hospitality jobs in total and are looking to interview and hire people now.

The Open Call Job Fair will be held on Thursday, April 25th from 10:30a to 6:30p, at The Bungalow Hotel at 50 Laird St, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Bring your resume and be ready to showcase your talents!

The positions available are: Server, Bartender, Cocktail, Runner, Busser, Barista, Host, Cashier, Barback, Cooks, Prep, Porters, Dishwasher.

SpinGig is the fastest and easiest way to find a hospitality job. Based in NY, SpinGig has been helping connect the best restaurants with the best hospitality workers since 2017. To create a free profile go to SpinGig.com.