WLB roads to be cleaned June 24-27

By Neil Schulman

West Long Branch — The borough will be cleaning its roadways from June 24 to June 27, and requests that residents keep cars off the street when sweepers are using them.

At the June 19 Borough Council meeting, Councilman John Penta announced the upcoming street sweeping, the first in a long time.

“I don’t know when the last time was had this was,” he said.

The borough will be divided into two areas for sweeping, north and south of Wall Street. It takes place on alternating days from when garbage is picked up, so sweepers will be on the north side on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the south side on Mondays and Wednesdays.

In order to allow the sweepers to clean as much of the streets as possible, officials are making two requests for residents.

1) If you have to put out recyclables, make sure they are on the lawn or sideway.

2) Please don’t park on the streets from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on sweeping days.

“The parking of vehicles is critical,” Councilman Steve Cioffi n said. “The street sweeper can go around it, but that’s defeating the purpose.”

Penta hopes that this becomes a regular event.

“I think this is good for the borough. My goal is to have it done twice a year,” he said.