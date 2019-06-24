Oakhurst man gets 40 years in prison

An Ocean Township man convicted of sexually assaulting a girl over a ten-year period was sentenced Friday to 40 years in a New Jersey state prison, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Victor H. Chino-Martinez, 47, of the Oakhurst section of Ocean Township, waived his right to a trial by jury and was tried before Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Paul X. Escandon. Following the trial in March, Judge Escandon found defendant guilty of two counts of first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, three counts of second degree Sexual Assault, two counts of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, one count of third degree Aggravated Criminal Sexual Contact, and two counts of fourth degree Criminal Sexual Contact, and one count of a disorderly persons offense of simple assault.

Chino-Martinez was sentenced Friday to two consecutive 20-year prison terms by Judge Escandon. He will be required to serve 85 percent of that term pursuant to the No Early Release Act before he is eligible for parole. Chino-Martinez will also be required to register as a sex offender and be on Parole Supervision for Life.

At trial, it was revealed Chino-Martinez sexually assaulted a female relative over a 10-year period beginning when she was a juvenile and continuing through adulthood. The crimes came to light when the victim disclosed the years of abuse to a family member and then to the Ocean Township Police Department. The investigation was then conducted by the Ocean Township Police Department.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Ellyn Rajfer. Chino-Martinez is represented by Michael L. Kuhns, Esq., of Lawrence Township.

