WLB Library offers family fun this summer

West Long Branch — The West Long Branch Library, 95 Poplar Ave., has announced its children’s programs for July and August.

The Summer Reading program, where you can read to earn prizes, is available online and on the go through apps. It runs through August 10. Visit monmouthcountylib.beanstack.org for information or to register.

Wiggle and Giggle Storytime is held each Wednesday, 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. It is for ages 10-24 months, with parents/caregivers. Siblings are welcome. It features songs, rhymes and stories.

Morning Together Storytime, for ages 3-5 (with parent/caregiver) is held each Wednesday from 10:45-11:05 a.m. Families will participate in stories, songs and craft activities.

There are no programs on August 28.

In addition, numerous special activities will be held. Registration is required for them and can be done at person in the library, online at bit.ly/WLBKids, or by phone, 732-222-5993.

• Family Movie — The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part will be shown Wed., July 3, 2-3:45 p.m. Bricksburg’s heroes face Duplo space invaders who wreck faster than they can rebuild! The movie is rated PG.

• Let’s Move With Gymboree! — Wed., July 10, 10 and 10:45 a.m. Children will enjoy singing, dancing and playing with a Gymboree instructor. For all ages.

• Kids Workshop – Build a Wooden Jet Fighter, Wed., July 10, 4 p.m. Little builders will create an aircraft using hammers, nails, and paint, courtesy of Home Depot. Ages 4 and up.

• Full S.T.E.A.M Ahead: Make Your First Lego Movie! – Monday, July 15 at 6:30 p.m. Bring your imagination and your story. Discover the art of filmmaking using stop-motion techniques and state-of-the-art equipment to make a short movie with Lego figures and bricks. Hosted by educator Vitor Silva from Built by Me. For grades three and up.

• Lego Free Play – Wed., July 17, 4 p.m. Enjoy building with Lego bricks? Come design, create and have fun. For ages 4 and up.

• Books and Barks! – Wed., July 24 at 4 p.m. Read aloud to a therapy dog. Read five books and earn a book to keep. For grades K and up

• Milky Way Mobiles – Wed., July 31, 4 p.m. Decorate and hang an intergalactic wooden mobile.

For ages 5 and up; limited to 10 participants.

• Let’s Move With Gymboree! – Wed., Aug. 7, 10 and 10:45 a.m.

• Blast Off With Bubble Rockets! – Wed. Aug. 7, 4 p.m. Make a mini model rocket that runs on bubble fuel with Debbie Hadley from WILD Jersey! For grades 3- 5.

• Family Movie: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Wed., Aug. 14, 2-3:35 p.m. Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world. Rated PG.

• A Whale of a Summer with The Whalemobile! – Mon., Aug. 19, 6 p.m. Join marine educator Cynde McInnis in an interactive program about whales, their habitat, and conservation. Participants can see, touch and feel whale artifacts and take a tour inside Nile, a 43-foot inflatable whale. This program will be held at the West Long Branch Community Center, 116 Locust Avenue.

• Books and Barks! – Wed., Aug. 21, 4 p.m. Read aloud to a therapy dog.