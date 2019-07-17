Atlantic Highlands — Join Jeff Dement, American Littoral Society fish tagging director, for a day of fishing and tagging in New Jersey waters on August 10. The event is for experienced taggers and novices alike. If you’ve never tagged fish before, this is a great opportunity to learn from experienced taggers.

Please arrive at the MIJo II Charters, Atlantic Highlands Municipal Marina, 2 Simon Lake Drive, no later than 6:30 a.m. The boat sets sail at 7 a.m. on the dot. Refunds are not available for late arrival.

You may bring snacks aboard the boat, but there is also a galley aboard the vessel.

Cost is $75 for Members/$100 for Non-Members and includes boat ticket, all tackle, bait, and tags. If you have your own tackle, feel free to use it.

Since the inception of the Society’s Fish Tagging Program in 1965, more than 640,000 fish have been tagged by our volunteer taggers. More than 5 percent of those tagged fish have been recaptured. Every April 15, the data that has been gathered over the previous 12 months is sent to the National Marine Fisheries Service, at Woods Hole, MA, and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission.

Tagging or marking animals has long been an accepted biological method for monitoring wildlife. The Littoral Society says it is particularly important for fish, who spend most of their lives out of sight of researchers who wish to learn about them.

If you have any questions, contact Jeff Dement at jeff@littoralsociety.org or 732-291-0055 ext 1007.

Tickets can be purchased at www.littoralsociety.org/