OT Community Hope Fund awards over $21k in grants

Ocean Township — The Community Hope Fund of Ocean Township, a 501 (c) 3 organization dedicated to promoting youth development and supporting charitable needs in the Township and neighboring communities, recently awarded twelve grants totaling $21,750.

The grants will help to financially support the efforts of shore area groups that strive to provide youth with programs and activities. These programs and activities build skills and behaviors which enhance positive youth development.

The 2019-20 grant recipients are:

• The Captain James M. Gurbisz Foundation of Eatontown for its S. P. E. A. K. Program;

• The Mercy Center of Asbury Park for its Youth With a Purpose Program;

• The Township of Ocean Department of Human Services (three separate grants) for three programs: Project Extend, Summer Morning Recreation, and Summer Project Extend;

• The Township of Ocean Recreation Department for its summer theater initiative;

• The Lunch Break Food Pantry of Red Bank for its Food For Thought Program;

• The Rally Cap Sports Program of Sea Girt for its Monmouth County initiative;

• The Township of Ocean Police Department for its L.E.A.D. (Law Enforcement Against Drugs) Program;

• The All Stars Project of Asbury Park sponsored by Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church;

• The One-To-One Youth Mentoring Program sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Monmouth County, Asbury Park chapter;

• The Monmouth Council of Boy Scouts in Asbury Park for its Scout Reach Program.

CHF Board of Trustees President Denise Parlamas, stated, “The Community Hope Fund is happy to assist with the financial needs of shore area organizations that seek to have a positive impact on youth. Our grant program is just one aspect of our overall mission. Helping needy families with food baskets at Thanksgiving, providing gifts through our Adopt-A-Family Program in December, and awarding partial scholarships to deserving high school seniors highlight some of the additional efforts of the CHF.”

For more information about the CHF, please contact Denise Parlamas through the Township of Ocean Human Services Department at 732-531-2600.