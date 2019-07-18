Annual Blood Drive July 31

The Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders will host its annual summer Blood Drive at the County Agricultural Building in Freehold from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31 to help reduce the mid-summer blood shortage.

“Not enough people donate blood to meet the needs of our local hospital patients,” said Freeholder Susan M. Kiley, liaison to the Monmouth County Health Department. “The County is proud to partner with Vitalant in order to help keep blood supplies at a safe level. The blood collected will help supply area hospitals including Jersey Shore Medical Center, Riverview and Bayshore Hospitals in Monmouth County.”

Appointments are encouraged, but not necessary. If you would like to make an appointment, click here.

Vitalant, formerly known as Community Blood Services, is offering $10 Amazon gift cards to every person who donates blood at the July 31 blood drive. High school students ages 16-19 who donate blood will receive an additional $10 Amazon gift card, which will be mailed, and be entered into a raffle for an Apple Watch. Parents must sign for 16-year-old donors at the event.

Any male donors who are AB blood types will receive a $15.00 Walmart gift card for blood plasma donations only.

“Blood donations have the power to change lives for the better,” said Freeholder Kiley. “On behalf of the Board of Chosen Freeholders, I strongly encourage all eligible donors to donate blood on July 31.”

Vitalant reminds donors that they must eat before donating. Donors must also be healthy and weigh at least 110 pounds. All equipment is sterile and disposable. Donors are able to give blood every eight weeks.

For more information about donating blood, visit www.vitalant.org.