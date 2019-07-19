Casting call for musical Twelfth Night adaptation issued

Atlantic Highlands — Atlantic Highlands resident John Lollos, a television producer, Broadway writer, and director who has produced, written, and directed for theatre and television with over 2,000 programs for network, cable and syndication, is seeking actors for “Love & Let Love,” his original musical adaptation of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night.

Lollos is a passionate advocate for the arts, especially the stage. His introduction to show business began while working as a page at NBC, eventually earning a coveted position as vice-president of program promotion.

After 10 years with NBC, Lollos started his own production company where he created television shows and series and worked with stars including Robert Klein, Howard Stern, Dr. Ruth Westheimer, Gilbert Gottfried, Jack Benny, Bob Hope, and Alfred Hitchcock.

His television credits include “National Lampoon’s Lemmings,” “The Mel Brooks, Carl Reiner, Sid Caesar Reunion,” “The Dr. Ruth Show,” and the CBS Sitcom, “The Recovery Room.”

He received an Emmy nomination for adopting and producing “The Cradle Will Rock,” a musical with John Houseman and Patty Lupone.

Lollos also wrote the comedy, “Mr. Goldwyn,” a hit starring Alan King which ran for five months at the Promenade Theatre in New York in 2002. “Mr. Goldwyn” won rave reviews from the critics. Additionally, Lollos recently wrote and directed ‘Theodore Bikel: In The Shoes Of Sholom Aleichem,’ a documentary on the life of famed actor and singer, Theodore Bikel, that was awarded the Ger Mandolin Orchestra Award at the International Film Festival in Warsaw, Poland. The documentary is now being distributed worldwide.

Rehearsals for ‘Love & Let Love’ are scheduled for August, September & October with weekend performances at the end of October or beginning of November.

Lollos is currently seeking the following roles for “Love & Let Love,” noting that all roles will involve both acting and singing. The list of roles includes Olivia, The Countess; Viola; Captain; Count Orsino; Sir Toby Belch; Maria; Sir Andrew; Festa The Clown; Malvolio, The Serving Man; Antonio, The Faithful Frier; and Sebastian.

Interested individuals should email photos and a resume to jlollos@comcast.net. Lollos can also be reached by telephone at 732- 872-2020.