Sponsors sought for a Dream Factory, Rescue Ridge benefit

West Long Branch — Dream Factory of the Jersey Shore, in partnership with Rescue Ridge, is sponsoring a Chili Cook-Off, Biergarten and Cornhole Tournament fundraiser to benefit the 501(3)c charities on Sat., Nov. 2, at the West Long Branch Community Center, 116 Locust Ave. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They are seeking sponsors for this event.

Dream Factory is a non-profit organization that raises funds to grant dreams to chronically and critically ill children in Monmouth, Middlesex and Ocean counties. Rescue Ridge is a nonprofit animal rescue servicing New Jersey and surrounding areas. Both are staffed by volunteers and all net proceeds from fundraisers go directly to granting children’s dreams and/or taking care and finding homes for the homeless animals.

There are multiple levels of sponsorship available. Here’s what each includes:

• Ghost Pepper Level- $3,000. Name and/or logo prominently displayed on all printed materials, advertising, social media, radio spots and top billing on banner and event t-shirt, 20 entry tickets including beer tickets, and two vendor spaces at event.

• Habanero Level- $1,000. Name on all printed material, ads, social media, banner and event t-shirt, and 10 entry tickets (including beer tickets) and one vendor space at event.

• Jalapeno Level- $500. Name on all printed materials and social media, banner and event t-shirt and 5 entry tickets, inc. beer tickets and one vendor space at event.

• Chili Pepper Level- $250 or goods donated in the amount equal to $250. Name on banner, and event t-shirt, two entry tickets and one vendor space at event.

• Poplano Pepper Level- $100 or goods donated in the amount equal to $100. Name on banner, two entry tickets and one vendor space.

Deadline for sponsorship is October 10, to ensure comprehensive coverage.

Please visit bit.ly/chilisponsors to sign up and download sponsor packet, or contact Adrienne Nittolo, Event Planner at amnittolo@yahoo.com or 732-616-8785 with your request.

* * *

Enjoy this fabulous fall outing with competitive chili tasting, beer garden and corn hole tournament as well as an animal adoption area, dog kissing booth, vendors and crafts, live music, gift auction, roving photographer, refreshments and snack bar. Entry fee for chili cook off participation is $35. Registration deadline is October 19. Only commercially licensed kitchens or those affiliated with one will be accepted.

General public entry fee is $7 or $5 for seniors and children under 12.

For more information about the event visit www.dreamsjerseyshore.com/chilicookoff.