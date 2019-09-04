Shore Regional HS Athletic Hall of Fame 2019

West Long Branch – October 10, 2019 will be the day that Shore Regional High School will be inducting their first Athletic Hall of Fame Class. The ceremony will be held at Branches in West Long Branch on Monmouth Road. Tickets are priced at $75 for individuals and $45 for members of teams being inducted. You can register for the event at www.shorehof.myevent.com Registration closes on September 25, 2019.

Class of 2019

Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019

Individual Inductees:

Tim Britton (Football and Baseball)

Jessica Coleman (Field Hockey, Basketball, Softball and Soccer)

Bill Dennis (Swimming)

Lou Giglio (Boys Soccer)

Kathleen Kelly (Field Hockey and Softball)

Melissa Lehman (Basketball, Lacrosse and Soccer)

Kevin (Mills Football)

Vanessa Pizzulli (Field Hockey, Basketball and Softball)

Meredith Pizzulli (Field Hockey, Swimming, Track and Soccer)

Paulette Russell (Swimming)

Karen Strollo (Field Hockey, Basketball, Track and Softball)

Ralph Yamello (Track)

Ron Yamello (Track)

Team Inductees:

1963 Football Team

1973 Girls Outdoor Track Team

1981 Football Team

1988 Softball Team

1996 Field Hockey Team

Additional information contact Harry S. Chebookjian III, CAA, Assistant Principal of Athletics & Student Activities 732-222-9300 x2600