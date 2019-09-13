FMBA Local 68 raises money for good causes

The Long Branch Professional Firefighters FMBA Local 68 cigar outing is not just about smoking your favorite stogies.

“We raise money for our charitable trust organization and donate it for local scholarships and many other needs,” said Tim Phillips.

Their 12th annual event was held Thursday, Sept 4th under a huge tent in the parking lot of Rooney’s Restaurant overlooking the ocean in Long Branch. It attracted iver 325 cigar afficionados, or people who wanted to support a good cause while enjoying cigars, open bar, a gourmet buffet, and an auction.

“We are using the money to finish a handicapped access playground on the beach at the end of South Bath,” Phillips said.

A few weeks ago they held a block party on Union Ave. for the community. They also sponsor scholarships, give out backpacks for school children, donate to Pop Warner teams and high school activities.

In previous years the organization has paid for full renovations at the Ronald McDonald House in Long Branch, making a room look like a firehouse.

“This is a great event we hold every year,” Phillips said. “All the money we raise goes right back to the city.”