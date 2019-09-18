Federal grant award for West Long Branch EMS

West Long Branch — Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) announced Friday that the West Long Branch EMS has been awarded nearly $50,000 in federal grant funding from the Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) program.

The grant will enhance West Long Branch’s ability to protect the health and safety of the public through improved communication. The grant will fund the purchase of new multi-band, two-way radios.

“Our first responders perform incredible work every day to keep our community safe and healthy,” said Congressman Pallone. “This funding ensures these brave individuals have the equipment they need to do their job effectively as they save lives. We are thankful for their work and commitment to our community.”

The AFG program is sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and Department of Homeland Security and is part of a coordinated effort to improve the nation’s ability to respond to emergency situations. Since its implementation in 2001, the AFG program has provided over $8 billion to fire departments and EMS organizations across the country. Congressman Pallone has consistently supported the AFG program since its creation and signed onto a letter in March that successfully pushed for an increase in funding for the program in the 2020 Homeland Security Appropriations bill.