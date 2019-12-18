Holiday decorating contest to spread cheer and beauty

Long Branch — Get out your tinsel, wreaths, and string lights, because Long Branch is holding its annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest.

Until 4:30 p.m. on December 31, Long Branch will accept entries from festive families and business owners who decorate their homes or establishments for the holidays.

The City will award four prizes: one to the business owner with the most creative decorations and three to residents (owners or renters) with the most traditional, most illuminated, and most creative decorations.

If you win, you might find another present in your stocking.

The business winner gets a $200 Home Depot gift card, while each residential winner gets a Family 4 Pack of Long Branch 2020 Season Beach Badges.

Winners will be announced on Friday, January 10, 2020 through the city’s social media.

The contest’s goal is not just to deck Long Branch with boughs of holly.

“My council and I came into office wanting to make Long Branch look beautiful. The holidays are a great opportunity to make our city stand out and sparkle. I would encourage everyone, especially local businesses, to decorate for the holiday season,” said Mayor John Pallone.

Residents are encouraged to enjoy the community decorations, take photos, and share them on social media with #LBHolidayContest.

To enter, email KHughes@longbranch.org with your name (family or business), address, phone number, and one to four photos of your decorations.