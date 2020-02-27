Ocean Township HS Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Sixteen athletes, one coach, and four distinguished alumni were inducted into the Athletic and Alumni Hall of Fame in ceremonies held on February 7, 2020, at the Ocean Township High School. Athletes were inducted by their coaches. The Hall of Fame, which was organized in 1982, has inducted a total of 139 athletes, coaches, and winning teams with graduating classes beginning in 1967, up to and including 2009. Plaques with a photograph and biography of each inductee will be displayed on the “Wall of Fame” in the hallway outside of the school gym. The new inductees were introduced at halftime of the Ocean/Wall basketball game. Those inductees were:

Holly Biro Edling, Class of 2007 – 4-year varsity letter winner in swimming; current school record holder in 3 events; 3-time First-Team All-Shore record holder at LaSalle University.

Nora Bosmans, Class of 2007 -10 varsity letter winner; 3-time All-Shore in Field Hockey; 4-time All-Shore in softball at Monmouth University; named Softball Coach of the Year in 2014 at Holmdel High School.

Danielle Caruso, Class of 2009, 4-year varsity letter winner in swimming; current school record holder in 4 events; led the team to 1st B Central Sectional Championship; Monmouth County and Shore Conference Champ; Scholarship to Lehigh University.

Chris Cerven, Class of 2008 – 4-year varsity letter winner in golf; Champ Wall Invitational;1st Team All-State Group III; 3rd in NJSIAA Tournament of Champions; Clemson University Golf Team; now a PGA Class “A” Professional.

Kaitlin English, Class of 2007 – 4-year varsity swimming; current school record holder in 4 events; All-State Swimmer in 2006; Scholarship to University of Massachusetts.

Joseph Falco, Class of 2007 – All-County in football; 3-time District wrestling champ and 3-time Region Finalist; College football and wrestling

Douglas Friedman, Class of 2003 – All-Shore in Tennis; All-State, 2nd Team; Member of Division, Shore Conference and Central Jersey Championship Teams; career record of 95-8.

Kyle Kiss, Class of 2007 – 4-year varsity letter winner in Wrestling; 3-time District and Region Champ; 4-time State Place Winner; Ranked Top 5 in the country; 3-time ACC Place Winner; Wrestling Scholarship to North Carolina Chapel Hill; currently a coach at Rutgers University.

Michael Lampa, Class of 2009 – NJSIAA State Champion in Tennis; 2-time Monmouth County Champ; 4-time All-Shore; Ranked # 1 in Boys 18 & Under USTA Eastern Section; career record 109-7 at 1st singles; 2-time All-Big East; Tennis Scholarship to St. John’s University.

Carly Lyster, Class of 2007 – 11 varsity letters in soccer, basketball, and lacrosse; All-Shore in soccer & lacrosse; ranked Nationally in lacrosse at Wagner College.

Georgina Nembhard, Class of 2007 – 8 varsity letters in indoor & outdoor track; current school record in 11 events; County & Group III Champ; 1st Team All-Shore & All-State; Track Scholarship to the University of Georgia where she qualified for NCAA Championship.

Laura Pembleton Garofalo, Class of 2007 – All-Shore & All-State Group III in Softball; 3-time All-Shore in Swimming; Shore Conference Champion for 3 years; Current record holder at OTHS in 4 events; Scholarship to St. Joseph’s College.

Dana Sherman, Class of 2007 – 4-year Division Champion Gymnastics Team; State Champ in Balance Beam; All-Shore & All-State Gymnastics Team in 2003.

Jeff Siciliano, Class of 2007 – 3-time District Champion and 2-time Region Champion in Wrestling; State Finalist; Member 4-time CJIII Wrestling Champs; County Wrestler of the Year.

Andrew Van Dyk, Class of 2008 – Member of 3 straight Group III Championship Wrestling Teams; 3-time District Champ; 2-time Region Champ; 4-time State Place Winner; final record 137-28.

Keith Weinkofsky, Class of 2007 – 1st Team All-State, All-Shore & All-County Baseball; State Baseball Player of the Year 2006; Current Shore Conference Homerun Record Holder; All-American at Brookdale Community College, NJCAA National Player of the Year 2009.

Ken Hoff, Coach – Head Wrestling Coach for 10 years; 5 Sectional, Shore Conference Division & District 22 Championships; Coached 35 District Champs; 12 Region Champs; 21 State Place Winners and 2 State Champions.

The following were inducted into the Alumni Hall of Fame:

Guy Thomas Cosentino, Class of 1977 – Brigadier General (retired) US Army; Served 30 years in US Army; Commandant, National War College; Deputy Commanding General, NATO Training Mission- Afghanistan Bronze Star; Legion of Merit; Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame.

Joseph A. Palaia (Deceased), Neptune High School – Wanamassa School Principal for 30 years; Mayor Ocean Township; County Freeholder; NJ Assemblyman; NJ Senate 1989-2008.

Carol Samaha Steadman (Deceased), Class of 1970 – Teacher and Innovator at Ocean Township Elementary School.

Marc Swersky, Class of 1978 – 2-time Grammy Award Winning Songwriter; Over 50 million records sold; vocalist mentor, song writer, musician, and producer.

The Hall of Fame Committee plans to induct the next class consisting of graduates from 2010-2012.

Additional photos can be viewed on our sport page on Facebook; The Link Sports