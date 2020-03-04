Seuss, shamrocks, and snakes in WLB Library fun

West Long Branch — The West Long Branch Library, 95 Poplar Avenue, has announced its children’s programs for March.

Weekly Programs

• Wiggle and Giggle Storytime, for ages 10-24 months (with parent/caregiver) is held Wednesdays, 10-10:30 a.m. Siblings welcome.

The storytime features songs, rhymes, and stories.

• Morning Together Storytime, for ages 2 1/2 to 5 (with parent/caregiver) is Wednesdays, 10:45-11:05 a.m. Families have lots of fun participating together in stories, songs, and craft activities!

Special Activities

The following special events require registration, which can be done in person, by phone at 732-222-5993, or online at bit.ly/WLBKids.

• Signing with Seuss!, for ages 4 and up, will be on Wed.,March 4, 4 p.m.

Celebrate Read Across America with Sign Language Interpreter, Katie Stoppiello, as she translates Dr. Seuss classics into American Sign Language.

• Bagpipe Tunes in the Afternoon, for all ages, will be on Wed., March 11, 4 p.m.Wear something green and celebrate all things Irish! They’ll have crafts and live bagpipers playing Celtic music.

• Monmouth County Parks Presents…SNAKES!!, a program for all ages, on Wed., March 18, 3:45 p.m. Learn cool facts about snakes when a Monmouth County Parks naturalist brings live snakes to visit.

• Kids Read to Therapy Dogs!, for grades kindergarten and up, Wednesday, March 25 at 4 p.m. Improve your reading skills and make a new friend by reading aloud to a therapy dog. Bring your favorite book or choose one from the library’s shelves.

* * *

The West Long Branch Library is a branch of the Monmouth County Library System. For more information, visit www.monmouthcountylib.org.