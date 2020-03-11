Long Branch, Mon. Beach, Sea Bright get more replenishment

Long Branch – On Monday, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) announced additional beach replenishment projects in Long Branch, Sea Bright, and Monmouth Beach. Pallone said that additional federal dollars will allow for expanded work in these Monmouth County towns.

This work enhances replenishment projects begun last fall.

“I’m pleased to announce these additional replenishment projects that will be critical to our beaches and communities in Coastal Monmouth,” Congressman Pallone said. “Restoration projects like beach replenishment ensure our beautiful beaches will remain safe and enjoyable for residents and tourists for years to come. I would like to thank Colonel [Thomas] Asbery and the Army Corps of Engineers staff for their dedication to this important work.”

The Army Corps plans to do the work on the expanded projects in the fall of 2020 through spring 2021.

In Long Branch, sand will be placed in the northern part of Long Branch from south Broadway to Joline Avenue.

The additional replenishment projects in Sea Bright will begin at the southernmost border of Sea Bright near Sunrise Way and continue north to Island View Way. Another replenishment project will begin at Trade Winds Lane north to Sea Bright Borough Hall.

In Monmouth Beach, the additional beach replenishment project begins in the area around Cottage Road and continues to Monmouth Beach’s northern border.

The Congressman noted that the Army Corps should complete the original beach replenishment projects awarded last year in the Monmouth County Shore towns before the summer.

“The original project for Monmouth Beach from the Monmouth Beach Bathing Pavilion near Valentine Street north to Cottage Road was completed in January. The original Sea Bright project from Island View Way north to Tradewinds Lane was completed in February. The project in Long Branch originally awarded last year is expected to start and be completed between April and June 2020. This includes the area in West End from Howland Avenue south to Sycamore Avenue in Elberon,” Pallone said.

Following Superstorm Sandy, Congressman Pallone requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency allocate emergency funding to address immediate needs of impacted homeowners and businesses, as well as repair breached dunes and damaged beaches to protect New Jersey’s coastal areas from future flooding. As a result, the beaches from Sea Bright south to Manasquan were filled, which was the largest beach replenishment project ever undertaken by the Army Corps.

When outlining this project last year, Army Corps of Engineer officials said it was the first replenishment work along the Jersey Shore that was considered part of routine maintenance, rather than emergency replenishment as the result of the superstorm.

Beach replenishment projects are designed to protect properties from severe storms, with the added shoreline providing a buffer.