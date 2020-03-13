Presumptive Positive Case of Covid-19 in Long Branch

Long Branch – Mayor John Pallone announced March 13 that today a 39-year-old male resident of Long Branch has tested presumptive positive for coronavirus COVID-19. The Long Branch Health Department has begun interviewing the patient and close contacts. It is not known at this time where the person may have contracted the virus. He presented to Monmouth Medical Center on March 9 and was evaluated. He has been hospitalized since that time. The US Centers for Disease Control will be verifying the presumptive test results reported by the NJ Department of Health laboratory.

The Long Branch Health Department is working closely with the NJ Department of Health, Monmouth Medical Center, long term care facilities and public health providers on this evolving epidemic. Mayor Pallone has been coordinating with all city departments, the Library, Senior Center and other community organizations.

The City continues to stress to the public to learn the symptoms of Covid-19 illness and take steps to stop the spread of this disease. If you become sick with a fever, persistent cough, difficulty breathing, you need to stay home and contact your doctor. Follow your healthcare provider’s advice and monitor the progression of your illness. If your health condition worsens seek medical attention.

The City of Long Branch encourages our residents to go to WWW.CDC.GOV to learn about any precautions you should be taking. For specific questions, residents should call the 24/7 hotline at 1-800-222-1222 or call our Health Department at 732-571-5665 during normal business hours.

Stay informed

Long Branch has a new system for keeping in touch with residents. It is called Alert Long Branch and the service is being provided by smart911. Please go to www.longbranch.org/alerts to sign up to receive pertinent information with alerts. The City highly recommends that residents sign up for these alerts as this will be quickest and most up to date way for residents to receive information.

The City of Long Branch reminds residents to continue to check its website and social media as information will continue to come in.