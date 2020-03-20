Resources for dealing with this unprecedented time

A message from Thomas A. Arnone, Monmouth County Freeholder Director

In this unprecedented time of uncertainty, as we are all dealing with COVID-19, we wanted to let each and every one of you know that we are working around the clock to respond to and mitigate this developing situation.

Most of our day is spent on the phone or in meetings with County Administration, Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden, State and local officials, hospitals, emergency services responders and even small business owners who are all feeling the effects of this health pandemic.

We would like to share the website established by the State to provide guidance for businesses impacted by COVID-19. That website is cv.business.nj.gov.

Please know that we are trying to get information out to you as quickly as possible, but this is proving to be difficult when the numbers and regulations are constantly changing.

Last Friday, we held a press conference to update the public on the need to restrict public access to County buildings and announce the establishment of a County hotline for general questions about COVID-19 and mental health support through crisis counselors.

Every step we are taking is being done with the best interests of our residents in mind and we will put out information as soon as it is available.

We know that you are receiving a lot of information from many different sources, but it is more important than ever to make sure that you are getting information from reliable sources.

The best sites for accurate COVID-19 information are the Centers for Disease control www.cdc.gov and the New Jersey Department of Health www.nj.gov/health.

At the County, we have had to postpone and cancel several events and programs. We are constantly updating the list of County events and programs affected by the COVID-19 situation on www.visitmonmouth.com.

We will continue to work tirelessly on behalf of the residents of Monmouth County and we encourage everyone to do their part by practicing social distancing, staying home when sick and covering their coughs and sneezes.

We will get through this together.

Sincerely,

Thomas A. Arnone

Freeholder Director