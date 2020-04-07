COVID-19 update from Congressman Pallone

Dear Neighbors,
Centers for Disease Control now recommends using cloth coverings for your face, like scarfs and bandanas. Click here for more information on how to use a cloth covering. Please remember that cloth face coverings do not replace the need for social distancing and staying at least six feet away from others who are not in your household.
Local Announcements
In Perth Amboy, only hospitals, pharmacies, supermarkets, gas stations, banks, and the Jewish Renaissance Medical Center will be open beginning Wednesday April 8 at 8:00 p.m. until Monday April 13 at 5:00 a.m.
New Jersey will receive an additional 500 ventilators from the Strategic National Stockpile.
The first FEMA field medical station at Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus opened this week.
FEMA will continue operating two testing sites at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel and Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus until May.
A Rutgers-Camden COVID-19 coronavirus tracker suggests that the coronavirus death curve in New Jersey is flattening. This is good news, but we must continue to stay at home as much as possible. If you must leave your house, stay at least six feet away from individuals who are not in your household.
If you have questions about Coronavirus:
Call 2-1-1 or 1-800-962-1253 for questions regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
Text NJCOVID to 898-211 to receive information via text message. For live text assistance, text your zip code to 898-211.
Visit New Jersey’s COVID-19 Information Hub
If you have questions about taxes or stimulus checks:
The distribution of federal stimulus checks will begin this month and will occur automatically with no action required for most people. Adults with annual incomes up to $75,000 will receive $1200, plus another $500 per child. Some Americans earning more than $75,000 would also receive money if they meet certain qualifications.
Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file to receive a payment. Instead, payments will be automatically deposited into their bank accounts. However, some people who typically do not file returns may need to submit a simple tax return to receive the stimulus payment.
The IRS has established a special website to answer questions about direct stimulus checks to taxpayers and to help taxpayers, businesses and others affected by the coronavirus. Click here for more information.
If you have questions about Small Business Assistance:
Small business owners and nonprofits can now apply for forgivable federal loans through qualified lenders. For more information, click here. If you plan to apply, do so quickly before funds are exhausted.
The Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Assistance guidance
COVID-19/Coronavirus Information for New Jersey Businesses
If you have questions regarding Unemployment Insurance and paid sick leave:
New Jersey’s Department of Labor’s website on paid sick leave and Unemployment Insurance
If you have questions about job opportunities:
Visit New Jersey’s Jobs Portal
Employers in critical industries should click here to submit information about openings with urgent hiring needs related to COVID- 19.
If you want to help:
The best thing we can do during this difficult time is to avoid exposure to the virus, stay at home as much as possible, and avoid non-essential travel. If you go outside, please remain at least 6 feet away from other individuals.
If you know someone who needs food assistance, please visit this website for more information.
If you have medical training and want to help, anyone with qualified medical training can volunteer to help staff the new medical stations in Edison, Atlantic City, and Secaucus. Qualified volunteers can include retired nurses and doctors, nursing and medical students, EMTs and former members of armed services medical corps. For more information or to sign up, go to covid19.nj.gov/volunteer.
If you have questions, please do not hesitate to call my offices directly:
Middlesex County: 732-249-8892
Monmouth County: 732-571-1140
Stay healthy,
Congressman Pallone