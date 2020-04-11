Lucy Mazza, 94 of Long Branch passes

Lucy Mazza, of Long Branch, peacefully entered Heaven on April 8th, 2020 from the home she spent most of her life in. “Am I right or wrong?”

That is how most conversations went with Lucy. Lucy Mazza was 94 years old when she left us to reunite with her loving husband of 59 years John Mazza, sisters Yolanda Maletto and Rose Migliaccio, brother Anthony Perri and parents Joseph Perri and Maria Tomaino Perri. What is amazing to understand is that FOR 94 YEARS Lucy never drove a car, yet was one of the busiest women you ever meet. She attended Holy Trinity Church in Long Branch every Sunday with the Church girls. She joined her friends at the food court for weekly updates and to keep up with current fashion trends. She got her hair done every Friday morning without fail and always looked the part. How on God’s green earth did she pull this off? Simple for her, she had friends and family that unconditionally supported her, day in and day out.

She lived a simple, true and honest life. You never wondered how she felt about you or current events because she would tell you straight out how she felt. Such a gift. She relied on others for her needs but in return left lovingly lasting impressions on every life she touched. If you were lucky enough to have known Lucy Mazza, then you know as well as I, she was RIGHT and her beautiful unassuming smile in return confirmed she knew.

Lucy leaves on earth, her daughter Linda Augusta and son in law John Augusta; her son John Mazza and his loving companion Joanne Travers. All of which took tremendous care of Lucy in the later part of her life. She leaves grandchildren Danielle Augusta Cook (Brian) and John Augusta (Jennifer), great-grandchildren Mickaelyn Cook Meany (Mason), Saylor Cook, Brielle Cook, Bella Cook and Ava Augusta and great-great-grandchild Carson Meany. Also, surviving are her siblings Margie (Angelo) Berardesco, James (Margie) Perri and Rita Ciaglia and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

With the best interest of family and friends at heart, a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be private at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101 or the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. The family invites you to leave a letter of condolence, light a memorial candle or make a memorial donation by selecting the appropriate tab.