Monmouth County has 3,768 positive cases of COVID-19

Since yesterday some local towns have remained the same some have gone up.

Long Branch up 9, West Long Branch the same, Eatontown up 8, Ocean Twp the same, Oceanport up 1, Sea Bright remains the same.

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 12, there are 3,768 positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 107

Allenhurst: 2

Allentown: 2

Asbury Park: 71

Atlantic Highlands: 14

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 8

Bradley Beach: 15

Brielle: 20

Colts Neck: 47

Deal: 22

Eatontown: 111

Englishtown: 15

Fair Haven: 15

Farmingdale: 10

Freehold Borough: 109

Freehold Township: 314

Hazlet: 143

Highlands: 14

Holmdel: 118

Howell: 337

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 66

Keyport: 40

Lake Como: 11

Little Silver: 24

Loch Arbour: 1

Long Branch: 205

Manalapan: 290

Manasquan: 21

Marlboro: 274

Matawan: 97

Middletown: 305

Millstone: 43

Monmouth Beach: 14

Neptune City: 21

Neptune Township: 205

Ocean: 157

Oceanport: 41

Red Bank: 76

Roosevelt: 2

Rumson: 23

Sea Bright: 7

Sea Girt: 9

Shrewsbury Borough: 22

Shrewsbury Township: 5

Spring Lake: 6

Spring Lake Heights: 14

Tinton Falls: 66

Union Beach: 18

Upper Freehold: 26

Wall: 130

West Long Branch: 40

Unknown: 4

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.