Obituary of Robert “Bob” Brudner

Bob Brudner, age 89 of Ocean passed away peacefully April 10, 2020. For the past year, he resided at the Chelsea of Tinton Falls.
He was predeceased by his wife Micki. He is survived by his sons Peter and his wife Hillary, and Steven and his wife Amy. He also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, Marc (Christina), Melissa (Adam), Rachel and Benjamin. He is also survived by two great grandchildren Blake and Jordan.
Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic, all services are private under the direction of the Woolley-Boglioli Funeral Home. A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Anyone desiring to remember Bob can do so by donating to Fulfill (Monmouth/Ocean County Foodbank), 3300 Rt. 33, Neptune, NJ 07753, www.fulfillnj.org or a charity of your choice.