Jewish Heritage Museum: May and June Programming Postponed or Cancelled

The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County will remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our visitors, staff, and volunteers during this time. All programs through May and June will be postponed or cancelled. 

The Yom HaShoah Program: Anne Frank, The Anne Frank House, and Anti-Semitism, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 17 at 2 PM, will be cancelled. Programs that will be rescheduled for a later date include: A Journey from the Rabbinate to Cabaret Singer, performed by Deborah Zecher, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 31 at 2 PM; and From Gershwin to Glass, a concert by the Bravura Orchestra Chamber Ensemble, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 14 at 4:30 PM.

Anyone who holds prepaid reservations for these programs is entitled to a refund.

The Museum is eager to present these programs to the community later this year and is working to set a new schedule of events for the summer and fall.

For more information on the reopening of the Museum and rescheduling of events, please call the Museum at 732-252-6990, or visit the website at www.jhmomc.org. The JHMOMC is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501 (c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. The Museum is handicapped and assisted-listening accessible.