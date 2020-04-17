Angelina Dowd passes at 91

Angelina Dowd (Angie), a life long resident of Long Branch, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2020, at the age of 91, at Monmouth Medical Center.

Angie was born on March 18, 1929 to Rocco and Dora Pedota and raised on Liberty St. She was one of seven children. Four deceased siblings, Benny, Jerry, Portia and Christine, and her surviving sisters, Irene and Josephine.

She married Edward John Dowd of Red Bank, a World War II veteran and had three sons. Robert (deceased) and surviving sons Rocky, Edward and his wife, Pressy.

She is the Grandmother of five. Christine, Colleen, Felicia,Travis and Benjamin.

Angie loved Long Branch, and resided, in her home, on Liberty St., for the last fifty years. She loved to be with family and friends, and always looked forward to a good time. She was often the life of the party. In her later years she enjoyed a close partnership with Kenneth Wright.

Angie was a very special person who was loved by many. She will be missed!

Her professional life began as a secretary for the Long Branch School system, before securing employment at Fort Monmouth. She enjoyed a 25 year career, at the Fort, before retiring as a Supervisory Computer Programmer.

Hoffman Funeral home, of Long Branch will be handling all arrangements. However, do to current societal conditions a memorial gathering for Angie will be coordinated sometime in the future for family and friends.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Angelina Dowd please visit our Sympathy Store.