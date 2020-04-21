LONG BRANCH MAYOR JOHN PALLONE GIVES UPDATE & LOOKS TO FUTURE

LONG BRANCH – Mayor John Pallone gave an update Tuesday, April 14th about a Live Online Town Hall “Question/Answer Session regarding the Coronavirus Pandemic”. He also talked about the plan for future projects in Long Branch.

On Friday, April 17th at 12 Noon, Mayor John Pallone, Council President Bill Dangler, City Health Department, Office of Emergency Management, Police, and Administration will be answering questions about the coronavirus pandemic LIVE on the City’s YouTube page. The YouTube page can be accessed on the city website LONGBRANCH.ORG. Anyone with questions can email

COVID19QUESTIONS@LONGBRANCH.ORG by Thursday, April 16th at 4:30pm.

“Our goal from this Live Town Hall is to be able to answer questions the residents may have or concerns they may be faced with. We want to talk about the pandemic and how it is affecting our city,” Mayor Pallone said.

Mayor Pallone also addressed the future of some of the major projects happening in the city. “We want to make the best of everything going on, look forward, and plan for our future.”

The updates Mayor Pallone addressed:

• The agreement with the Bank of America to donate the property on Broadway has been formally signed

• The Long Branch Free Public Library is applying for a grant which the city will match, to build a brand-new extension to the library that includes a Community and Resource Center

• Takanassee Bridge Renovations are underway by Monmouth County

Mayor Pallone also discussed some much needed technology upgrades to City Hall including credit card terminals to pay for bills and

fees. “Our goal is that when we finally are able to open City Hall to the public that we will be more user friendly,” Pallone stated.

Pallone also noted that all council meetings will continue to be virtual. The next council meeting is April 22nd and instructions on how to call in will be on the website and social media.

For general information, residents can go to longbranch.org or call city hall 732-222-7000. For coronavirus updates, residents can go to longbranch.org/departments/health/coronavirus.

