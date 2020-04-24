Local Author Shares Her Time and Talent with Holy Cross Academy Students

Grade 6 students of Holy Cross Academy recently enjoyed the adventure fantasy tale The Yawning Rabbit River Chronicle written by local writer and artist Janine Kimmel of Locust, New Jersey.

The students were thoroughly amused by the array of mystical and haunting characters that fuel the novel. The twists and turns of the novel captivated their interest as they traveled along in their own imagination with the characters themselves.

The novel was a welcoming escape during the onset and uncertainties of the closing of school and home quarantine. Students were guided through the novel by their teacher Mrs. Maryjane Gallo, with related comprehension and discussion questions. In addition, the author was invited to join a day in their online classroom to further discuss her novel. The students shared with Kimmel their favorite characters and why. The students also posed questions to the author regarding certain aspects of her novel.

Kimmel gifted each student with her second beautifully illustrated novel, entitled The Magic Gown. Uncertain when school would resume and knowing how eager the students were to read the second novel, Gallo delivered the books door to door just prior to the Easter holiday for her students to enjoy. To say the least, the students were quite enthused and honored by the gift, but they are equally excited having developed a relationship with the author Janine Kimmel.

Holy Cross Academy is hard at work from home during the COVID-19 quarantine. Students continue to receive direct instruction, assignments, assessments and projects with daily direction from their teachers in a virtual learning environment. For admissions information for the the 2020-21 school year, please visit www.hcarumson.org.