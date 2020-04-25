Downey to Join Legislative Panel on COVID-19 Recovery

OCEAN TOWNSHIP – Assemblywoman and Assembly Human Services Chair Joann Downey (D-Freehold) released the following statement in response to her inclusion on the new advisory panel established by Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin to assist with New Jersey’s recovery from the impacts of COVID-19:

“I’m honored by the opportunity to serve alongside so many outstanding public servants as we work to develop a plan for our communities’ recovery from COVID-19. As Chair of Human Services in the Assembly, I remain committed to working hard every day to serve all of our residents, especially those from vulnerable communities. I would like to thank Speaker Coughlin for his dedication and leadership as we work to combat this pandemic, and I look forward to working with Governor Murphy as we move forward on the road to recovery. We might not be out of the woods yet, but New Jersey will be prepared once it comes time to begin our recovery from this terrible crisis.”

