Monmouth County has 5,559 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 25, there are 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,559.

The Freeholders will be providing updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference on Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.

The breakdown by municipality is as follows:

Aberdeen: 175

Allenhurst: 3

Allentown: 5

Asbury Park: 116

Atlantic Highlands: 21

Avon-by-the-Sea: 10

Belmar: 14

Bradley Beach: 27

Brielle: 23

Colts Neck: 57

Deal: 23

Eatontown: 169

Englishtown: 28

Fair Haven: 21

Farmingdale: 13

Freehold Borough: 249

Freehold Township: 494

Hazlet: 215

Highlands: 21

Holmdel: 170

Howell: 456

Interlaken: 1

Keansburg: 103

Keyport: 67

Lake Como: 14

Little Silver: 33

Long Branch: 325

Manalapan: 398

Manasquan: 26

Marlboro: 361

Matawan: 130

Middletown: 402

Millstone: 65

Monmouth Beach: 17

Neptune City: 35

Neptune Township: 301

Ocean: 215

Oceanport: 48

Red Bank: 125

Roosevelt: 3

Rumson: 29

Sea Bright: 9

Sea Girt: 10

Shrewsbury Borough: 37

Shrewsbury Township: 8

Spring Lake: 13

Spring Lake Heights: 17

Tinton Falls: 131

Union Beach: 34

Upper Freehold: 38

Wall: 195

West Long Branch: 55

Unknown: 3

Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.