Monmouth County has 5,559 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 25, there are 130 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,559.
The Freeholders will be providing updates on County operations and initiatives related to COVID-19 at a press conference on Monday, April 27 at 10 a.m. It will be livestreamed on Monmouth County Government’s Facebook page and YouTube Channel.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
Aberdeen: 175
Allenhurst: 3
Allentown: 5
Asbury Park: 116
Atlantic Highlands: 21
Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
Belmar: 14
Bradley Beach: 27
Brielle: 23
Colts Neck: 57
Deal: 23
Eatontown: 169
Englishtown: 28
Fair Haven: 21
Farmingdale: 13
Freehold Borough: 249
Freehold Township: 494
Hazlet: 215
Highlands: 21
Holmdel: 170
Howell: 456
Interlaken: 1
Keansburg: 103
Keyport: 67
Lake Como: 14
Little Silver: 33
Long Branch: 325
Manalapan: 398
Manasquan: 26
Marlboro: 361
Matawan: 130
Middletown: 402
Millstone: 65
Monmouth Beach: 17
Neptune City: 35
Neptune Township: 301
Ocean: 215
Oceanport: 48
Red Bank: 125
Roosevelt: 3
Rumson: 29
Sea Bright: 9
Sea Girt: 10
Shrewsbury Borough: 37
Shrewsbury Township: 8
Spring Lake: 13
Spring Lake Heights: 17
Tinton Falls: 131
Union Beach: 34
Upper Freehold: 38
Wall: 195
West Long Branch: 55
Unknown: 3
Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation are posted at www.visitmonmouth.com.