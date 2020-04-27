Local Fire Company steps up to fight hunger

The Wanamassa Fire Company will be holding a food drive to help those in need.

“ When we heard that food banks are becoming overwhelmed for food requests, due to so many people being out of work because of the Coronavirus, we as first responders had to step up and help out” said Patrick J. Barrett Jr., Fire Company President.

“Vice President Michael Evans, Fire Chief Dean Schoch II and I met on a conference call to work out the logistics, and now we’re ready to go” said Barrett.

The food drive will take place on Sunday, May 3rd between the hours of 10:00 am and 2:00 PM at the fire station located at 2001 Sunset Ave. in Wanamassa.

All food and monetary donations will benefit Fulfill Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean.

“This will be a drive-up program” said Barrett. “All you have to do is drive up and we’ll come to your vehicle to collect your donation”.

Barrett also added that all firefighters will be wearing masks and gloves for their protection.

Food insecurity, or hunger, is the lack of enough food to lead a healthy and active life. Each year, Fulfill provides food and other resources for over 136,000 of our neighbors who are food insecure.

Two out of every 5 people served through the Fulfill -network of food pantries and other community feeding programs are children.

For more information and a full list of food items needed, visit the fire company website at www.wanamassafirecompany.com