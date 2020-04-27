MOTORCYCLE GROUPS’ DONATION RUN DELIVERS MEDICAL SUPPLIES AND MEALS TO MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER FRONTLINE STAFF

Long Branch — Motorcycle riders from the Jersey Shore Harley Owner Group and Blue Knights NJ XV traveled to Monmouth Medical Center on April 22 to donate medical supplies and meals for the hospital’s frontline staff.

The riders delivered 12,000 gloves and were accompanied by former New York Giant Rasheed Simmons, owner of the Belmar restaurant Simply Southern, who donated 100 meals to hospital staff.

“We are committed to taking care of the people who take care of us,” said Tony Zuzio, director of the Jersey Shore Harley Owner Group. “It was an honor to help out.”

Jersey Shore Harley Owner Group and Blue Knights NJ XV have a long history of support of Monmouth Medical Center. Since 2010, the group has been conducting a holiday toy drive that each year nets hundreds of toys for Unterberg Children’s Hospital patients. In 2017, they expanded the toy run to a biannual event with the edition of their Christmas in June toy drop, and they also have raised thousands of dollars for the hospital’s Cystic Fibrosis Center.

“We are so thankful to the Jersey Shore Harley Owners Group and Blue Knights NJ XV for their longstanding support of Monmouth Medical Center,” said hospital President and CEO Eric Carney. “This most recent generous donation of medical supplies, as well as the donation of meals from Simply Southern, directly support our frontline heroes. These expressions of support for our staff are greatly appreciated.”

Community members who want to make a donation or leave a message of thanks can visit www.rwjbh.org/heroes.