AVS Provides Lunch to Covid Nurses at MMC

The Amerigo Vespucci Society (AVS) of Long Branch, in partnership with Lincroft Jersey Mikes, donated and delivered 100 half subs and bags of chips to the Covid unit nurses at RWJ-Barnabas Health / Monmouth Medical Center yesterday afternoon.

AVS President, Joseph Sirianni stated, “It is our honor to feed a meal to the hero’s of this crisis. It is the least we can do while they are on the front line each and every day, God Bless them.”

The AVS was originally established as a mutual aid society where Italian men could congregate, escape from discrimination and anti-Italianism that began during the period of large-scale Italian immigration during the late 19th century. Since that time the society members have made it a priority to assist each other and their families when there was/is no other place to turn. Today, the AVS continues to be a mutual aid society as well as a 501(c)3 organization assisting individuals and organizations in the community and providing educational scholarships. They are active in combating pervasive negative stereotyping and defamation of Italian Americans in the media and promote the extraordinary history and accomplishments of Italians and Italian-Americans. The AVS also promotes the admiration, general appreciation and love of Italy, its culture, society, arts and people.