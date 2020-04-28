Current COVID-19 conditions at Monmouth Medical Center

The team at Monmouth Medical Center continues to do amazing work caring for our community. The acts of compassion and teamwork that we are all seeing each day reinforces our message that they are all heroes. Thank you again for all your thoughtful messages and donations to the staff.

The following is an overview of current conditions at Monmouth Medical Center:

To date we have provided care to 440 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19. We currently are caring for an additional 20 patients who are under investigation for COVID-19.

Over 147 patients who have been admitted to the hospital have been discharged and are recovering at home.

We are effectively managing the patient populations we are seeing today and have started to experience a decline in the number of new COVID-19 cases and patients admitted to the hospital for COVID-19.

Elective surgeries and other procedures are only being performed when deemed medically necessary.

A triage tent remains in operation outside the Emergency Department (ED) entrance to assess and screen all patients and visitors coming into the hospital.

A no-visitor policy, with limited exceptions, is in place throughout the facility.

Local businesses continue to reach out and offer food and donations for the staff. We cannot thank them enough as the support has been overwhelming.

We are closely monitoring our supplies of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and critical care equipment with strict adherence to CDC guidelines.

Patients being cared for at Monmouth Medical Center are currently being offered all evidence-based testing and treatments, as clinically appropriate. This includes pharmaceutical treatments, convalescent plasma and antibody testing.

Please continue to be well and practice good self-care, including diligent handwashing and responsible social distancing.