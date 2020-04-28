Monmouth County has 5,875 positive cases of COVID-19

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholder Director Thomas A. Arnone and Freeholder Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that, as of April 28, there are 77 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County, bringing the total to 5,875.
The Freeholders notes that Monmouth County still leads the state in having the longest period of time for cases to double, which has risen to 30 days, and again credits this to all of the residents who are all doing their part and practicing social distancing.
The breakdown by municipality is as follows:
- Aberdeen: 180
- Allenhurst: 2
- Allentown: 6
- Asbury Park: 127
- Atlantic Highlands: 21
- Avon-by-the-Sea: 10
- Belmar: 14
- Bradley Beach: 29
- Brielle: 23
- Colts Neck: 60
- Deal: 23
- Eatontown: 178
- Englishtown: 29
- Fair Haven: 21
- Farmingdale: 13
- Freehold Borough: 277
- Freehold Township: 518
- Hazlet: 239
- Highlands: 22
- Holmdel: 182
- Howell: 481
- Interlaken: 1
- Keansburg: 107
- Keyport: 68
- Lake Como: 14
- Little Silver: 34
- Loch Arbour: 1
- Long Branch: 356
- Manalapan: 402
- Manasquan: 28
- Marlboro: 376
- Matawan: 139
- Middletown: 419
- Millstone: 68
- Monmouth Beach: 17
- Neptune City: 39
- Neptune Township: 326
- Ocean: 220
- Oceanport: 51
- Red Bank: 134
- Roosevelt: 4
- Rumson: 30
- Sea Bright: 9
- Sea Girt: 11
- Shrewsbury Borough: 41
- Shrewsbury Township: 7
- Spring Lake: 12
- Spring Lake Heights: 16
- Tinton Falls: 146
- Union Beach: 37
- Upper Freehold: 38
- Wall: 210
- West Long Branch: 57
- Unknown: 2
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.