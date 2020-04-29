Frances L. Montgomery, 89 of Eatontown passes away

Frances L. Montgomery, 89 of Eatontown died on Monday April 27th at Arbor Terrace.

Frances was born in Tarvisio, Italy and was raised in Udine, Italy. On April 3, 1948 she married James Montgomery a United States Army soldier stationed in Udine. They travel as a military family throughout Europe and the United States while having two sons. They returned to Italy until 1967 when James retired from the Army settling in Eatontown, NJ.

She enjoyed her Italian heritage and the many friends throughout Monmouth County that were of Italian origin. They would gather for luncheons, parties and any event that they could enjoy together. Frances always enjoyed spending days at Monmouth Park Racetrack with her husband James. She was an active volunteer for the Deborah Heart and Lung Hospital, Red Bank Chapter. Always organizing events for the group to raise money, days at Monmouth Park, bus trips to Atlantic City and luncheons. On several occasions Frances was recognized by the hospital for her efforts.

Frances was an amazing cook and loved providing wonderful meals with ingredients from her garden and fig trees for her family. She even enjoyed making her own wine. Her husband, children and her family that she left behind in Italy were the most important to her. She loved traveling with her family to Italy and having her sister and her family come to America.

She was pre-deceased by her husband, James Montgomery in 1990.

Surviving are her sons and daughters-in-law, Steve and Gayle Montgomery, Spring Lake Heights and Mark and Loren Montgomery, Waterbury Center, VT.: her sister, Meri Tonetti, Udine, Italy; her niece and nephews, Anna, Antonio and Massimo; her two loving great niece and nephew Lisa and Lorenzo.

Frances was entombed with her husband in a private ceremony at Woodbine Mausoleum. When the Covid-19 restrictions are passed Frances family will announce plans for a celebration of her wonderful life. To share a favorite memory of Frances or send messages of condolence please visit her page of tributes at www.woolleyboglioli.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to either of the below:

https://thekortneyrosefoundation.org/

https://www.rescueridge.com/donate-to-rescue-ridge