Pallone Announces Virtual Congressional Art Competition

Long Branch, NJ – Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06) today announced that the 6th Congressional District Annual High School Art Competition is officially underway.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the competition will take place virtually this year. Students have until May 8 to submit information about their artwork along with a photo online. The competition is open to all high school students in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District. Students are encouraged to participate through their high schools.

“The Congressional Art Competition celebrates our young artists and recognizes artistic talents across the country, and I encourage all interested students in New Jersey’s 6th Congressional District to participate,” said Congressman Pallone. “While the competition will be a little different this year due to the pandemic, I look forward to seeing and enjoying this year’s submissions.”

Students who are interested in participating can submit their artwork here.