Jones and Hufnagel: Reform Democrats for Eatontown Council

Candidates lead Eatontown Reform Democratic Party ticket, pledge new direction for local Democrats

EATONTOWN – Danielle M. Jones and Mariel S. Hufnagel will lead the Reform Democratic Party’s ticket in July’s Democratic primary in Eatontown. The duo aims to take the party in a new direction after reports surfaced about incumbent Democrats’ potential fundraising improprieties, an unprecedented count of resignations by senior Borough officials, and a subsequent sweep of losses in the 2019 elections.

Jones, a 21-year Eatontown resident and a higher education professional at Brookdale Community College, and Hufnagel, Executive Director at The Ammon Foundation and one of New Jersey’s leading voices on addiction recovery, aim to refocus the party in the unstable era of COVID-19 recovery. The pair contrast with their opponents on key goals:

Rebuilding an inclusive and trustworthy Eatontown Democratic Party

Leading Eatontown in its recovery from COVID-19 addressing both public health and public safety

Increasing public school resources through shared services

“We can’t let donor-driven, untrustworthy Washington-style politics come to Eatontown,” said Hufnagel. “We need to take our party in a new direction and we need real leaders that local Democrats and all residents can trust. We can disagree on policy, but regardless we must move forward with civility.”

“COVID-19 recovery will be the toughest battle Eatontown has faced in years,” Jones said. “The decline of Monmouth Mall, plus the absence of Fort Monmouth activity have put our local economy on unstable ground. Recovery is a process, and Mariel and I are invested for the long haul. We will focus on providing relief for taxpayers and helping local businesses.”

“COVID-19 has affected all aspects of daily life. We need to look at the recovery process holistically; addressing physical and mental health, housing and food insecurity, educational delays, and so much more. We also must ensure Eatontown’s first-responders have everything they need to help us fight this pandemic,” urged Hufnagel. “Anything less than the best is unacceptable. Danielle and I will be sure to equip our first-responders so they can serve confidently and safely.”

“As a proud graduate of Eatontown’s public schools, I know what Eatontown needs to take our local schools to the next level,” said Jones. “Leveraging my experience in higher education, our team will find ways to share services with public schools, stabilizing property taxes, and freeing up money that can go directly into the classroom.”

As per Governor Murphy’s recent postponement of New Jersey’s primary elections, the Eatontown primary election will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, or citizens can apply to vote by mail. (Application is on their facebook)

